Wealthquest Corp Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

ABBV stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 175,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,489. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $112.81. The company has a market cap of $188.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.