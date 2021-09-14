One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. 461,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

