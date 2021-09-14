Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 3,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

