Rate3 Hits Market Cap of $953,114.82 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $953,114.82 and approximately $18,017.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00145405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.95 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043376 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

