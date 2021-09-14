Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 28,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

