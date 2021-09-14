Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $8,089.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $11.16 or 0.00023979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.89 or 0.99769651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.52 or 0.07204904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.56 or 0.00890938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

