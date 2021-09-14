VIMworld One Day Trading Volume Tops $314,362.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $64.90 million and approximately $314,362.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00078916 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170647 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.