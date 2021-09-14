The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CUBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 25,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,889. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

