GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLGLF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. GLG Life Tech has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.