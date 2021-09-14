Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Update

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRST remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787. Broad Street Realty has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.