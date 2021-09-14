Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 140,084 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 140,084 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,859,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $104,163,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after buying an additional 63,149 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 48,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. 278,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,310,115. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

