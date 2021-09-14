TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,221 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,630,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $94,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 26,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 367,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. 346,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,310,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

