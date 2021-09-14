ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.81

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 20728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.