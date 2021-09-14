NaPoleonX (NPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 110.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $406.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00061800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00144996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.17 or 0.00813156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043238 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.