The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $8,390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

