Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits Market Capitalization of $646,870.49

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $646,870.49 and $303.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00061800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00144996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $377.17 or 0.00813156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

