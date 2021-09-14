Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 10,340 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 384,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,874,779. The stock has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

