Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.58. The company had a trading volume of 59,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

