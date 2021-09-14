South State Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

South State Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

