New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 115,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,042. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 562.5% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

