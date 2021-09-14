PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Update

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PXHI remained flat at $$0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,194. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. PhoneX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements.

