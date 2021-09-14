FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 1,075.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FingerMotion stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 23.65% and a negative return on equity of 444.21%.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.