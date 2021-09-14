Wealthquest Corp Buys 418 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $164.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $433.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.