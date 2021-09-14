Short Interest in Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Declines By 99.0%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Stagecoach Group stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.