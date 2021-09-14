Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kion Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. 3,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Get Kion Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.