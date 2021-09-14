Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 875.0% in August

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,235. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
