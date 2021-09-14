Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of RAIFY stock remained flat at $$6.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

