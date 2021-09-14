Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,811. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.