Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 86,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

