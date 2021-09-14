DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 4.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.06 and last traded at $63.85. 62,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,986,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.44.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $258,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

