Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. 23,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,276. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

