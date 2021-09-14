FairGame Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $811,185.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002098 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006048 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00050973 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

