Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.78-3.94 EPS.

NYSE CSR traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. 1,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,613. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.