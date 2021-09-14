Deeper Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $92.70 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00122811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,663.06 or 0.99825926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.56 or 0.07197776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00897951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

