Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $677.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

