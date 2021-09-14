Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Decreases By 90.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$3.54 on Tuesday. 12,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,431. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
