UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPMMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Danske cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,767. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.