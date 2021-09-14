Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Declines By 96.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

WTKWY stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $113.72. 9,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

