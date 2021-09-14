AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.