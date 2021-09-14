Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $3.92. Pool posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $476.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,012. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.38 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.48 and a 200-day moving average of $427.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.