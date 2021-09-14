Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.45.

Shares of TSE AIF traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.31. 49,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.58. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.17.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

