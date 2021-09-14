Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 0.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 224,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

