Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 128,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

