Wealthquest Corp Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. 9,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,536. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

