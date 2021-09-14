Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.18. 14,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.09. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.61.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

