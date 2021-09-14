One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $221.43. 77,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

