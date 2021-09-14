One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,535 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PYPL stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.41 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23. The stock has a market cap of $331.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

