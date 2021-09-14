Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 517,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

