Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 million to $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 14,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,060. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $24,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.