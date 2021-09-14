$590.46 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $590.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.02 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $833.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

