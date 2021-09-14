$590.46 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $590.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.02 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $833.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the period.
Shares of ACHC stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.